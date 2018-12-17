America’s favorite holiday song to sing in the car is… 🚗🎄

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Did you know that 67% of families sing together in the car on road trips?

With the holiday spirit in mind, a new study sought to reveal people’s favorite Christmas music to rock out to behind the wheel.

Coming in at number one with 37% is Bobby Helms’ 1957 classic, “Jingle Bell Rock!” According to the study, it is the song drivers and passengers sing along to the most! Other favorites include, “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town”, “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Wish You A Merry Christmas”.

What is your favorite holiday song to sing in the car?

Follow Kinsey on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.