73-year-old sex offender arrested for raping 2 children on the West Bank in the 70s

METAIRIE – A 73-year-old man who was living in Massachusetts has been arrested in Jefferson Parish for repeatedly raping two children while he was living on the West Bank in the 1970s.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has extradited Jason Franklin, Sr., a registered sex offender who was arrested for child pornography in Kentucky in 2011, from Massachusetts on two charges of aggravated rape.

Franklin repeatedly raped a boy and a girl who were between the ages of two and seven while he lived in Waggaman and Bridge City, according to the JPSO.

The he Massachusetts State Police, Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office, and the New Orleans and Boston Field Offices of the FBI all assisted in the arrest.

Anyone with information regarding additional victims or about Franklin himself is asked to call our Investigations Bureau at (504) 364-5300.