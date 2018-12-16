× Pelicans fall under the 500 with 102-96 loss to Miami Heat

New Orleans, La– The Pelicans fell to the Miami Heat 102-96. The loss drops the Pelicans below the 500 mark at 15-16. The Heat (13-6) finished a long road trip with Josh Richardson’s 22 points four assists. In his last game in New Orleans Dwyane Wade scored 19 points six rebounds. Anthony Davis led the Pelicans with 27 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Jrue Holiday added 22 points and four assists.

“The elephant in the room is offensive rebounds.” said Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry.

The Heat had 57 rebounds with 22 coming from the offensive side, New Orleans had a total of 38 rebounds. The Pelicans start a eight day road trip with four games starting with Milwaukee on Wednesday, December 19 then a primetime showdown with Lebron James and LA Lakers Friday Night the to Sacramento for a Sunday game against the Kings then concludes Wednesday Night in Dallas against the Mavericks before coming home Friday Night December 28 against the Mavs.