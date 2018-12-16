× Fly Eagles, Fly: Philly upsets Rams, moves Saints closer to #1 NFC seed

The New Orleans Saints can help themselves with a win Monday night at Carolina, but they got a big lift 24 hours earlier, courtesy the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles defeated the Rams in Los Angeles Sunday night, 30-23. If the Saints defeat Carolina Monday night, the Saints will have essentially a two game lead over the Rams with two games to play for the top spot in the NFC. That number one seed would play all of its playoff games at home.

The Rams fell to 11-3 on the season. The Saints are 11-2. But, the Saints own any tiebreak over the Rams, thanks to their victory over Los Angeles in the Superdome November 4th.

The Eagles were 13 point underdogs against the Rams. Philadelphia jumped out to a 30-13 lead, then held off Los Angeles.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff threw an incomplete pass in the end zone of the final play of the game.