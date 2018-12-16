25 Colonels earn degrees at 2018 Fall Commencement
THIBODAUX, La. – A total of 25 Nicholls State University student-athletes received their degrees on Saturday, Dec. 15 at the 103rd commencement held at David R. Stopher Gymnasium.
The teams represented were softball, baseball, football, men’s golf, women’s soccer, women’s track and field, men’s tennis, volleyball, and cheer. Football led the way with 12 student-athletes earning their degrees, while baseball had four.
Megan Landry, who was named 2018 Southland Conference Softball Student-Athlete of the Year, graduated with honors with a degree in secondary education. Receiving their graduate degrees were baseball’s Michael Hanchar and Robbie Betty.
For a complete list of graduates, please see below:
Amanda Gianelloni Softball
Megan Landry Softball
Michael Hanchar* Baseball
Chet Niehaus Baseball
Robbie Petty* Baseball
Ethaniel Valdez Baseball
Corey Abraham Football
Marcel Andry Football
Chandler Arceneaux Football
Mason Boudreaux Football
Joel Dullary Football
Lorran Fonseca Football
Demetrius Gleaton Football
Tyler Green Football
Tyler Johnson Football
Mason Roberts Football
Tyler St. Germain Football
Hezekiah White Football
Chad Watts-Denyes Golf
Alison Ward Soccer
Ciera Eugene Track/CC
Leonardo Santos Tennis
Sydney Lerille Volleyball
Shelby Dreadin Cheer
Mackenzie Rodrigue Cheer
*Graduate degrees
Article Courtesy of Nicholls State Sports Information Department