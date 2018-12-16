× 25 Colonels earn degrees at 2018 Fall Commencement

THIBODAUX, La. – A total of 25 Nicholls State University student-athletes received their degrees on Saturday, Dec. 15 at the 103rd commencement held at David R. Stopher Gymnasium.

The teams represented were softball, baseball, football, men’s golf, women’s soccer, women’s track and field, men’s tennis, volleyball, and cheer. Football led the way with 12 student-athletes earning their degrees, while baseball had four.

Megan Landry, who was named 2018 Southland Conference Softball Student-Athlete of the Year, graduated with honors with a degree in secondary education. Receiving their graduate degrees were baseball’s Michael Hanchar and Robbie Betty.

For a complete list of graduates, please see below:

Amanda Gianelloni Softball

Megan Landry Softball

Michael Hanchar* Baseball

Chet Niehaus Baseball

Robbie Petty* Baseball

Ethaniel Valdez Baseball

Corey Abraham Football

Marcel Andry Football

Chandler Arceneaux Football

Mason Boudreaux Football

Joel Dullary Football

Lorran Fonseca Football

Demetrius Gleaton Football

Tyler Green Football

Tyler Johnson Football

Mason Roberts Football

Tyler St. Germain Football

Hezekiah White Football

Chad Watts-Denyes Golf

Alison Ward Soccer

Ciera Eugene Track/CC

Leonardo Santos Tennis

Sydney Lerille Volleyball

Shelby Dreadin Cheer

Mackenzie Rodrigue Cheer

*Graduate degrees

