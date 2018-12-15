Bowl Wave: Tulane defeats Louisiana in AutoNation Cure Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Orlando, Fl. -- In a rematch of their 2013 bowl game, Tulane defeated the University of Louisiana at Lafayette 41-24 in the 2018 AutoNation Cure Bowl. The Ragin' Cajuns scored on their first drive of the game, but the Green Wave responded right after, scoring on their first drive and their next three possessions of the game.

Darius Bradwell got the scoring going with a 15 yard touchdown a few minutes into the game, and later in the first quarter, he surpassed the 1,000 career rushing yards mark. But that was far from the end of his list of accomplishments in the game. Bradwell finished with 150 yards on 35 carries and a pair of touchdowns, earning him game MVP honors.

The Green Wave took at 21-7 lead into the second quarter, after a 38 yard touchdown reception from Terren Encalade and then an Amare Jones 1 yard touchdown run. At the half, Tulane led the Ragin' Cajuns 24-10.

Louisiana closed the gap to three points, within 27-24 in the 4th quarter, but Tulane made it a two-score game again with under 4 minutes to play on the second Bradwell touchdown of the game. Then just for good measure, Justin McMillan turned a 4th down into a 16-yard touchdown run for the final score of the game. McMillan finished with 72 yards rushing and 145 yards passing and two total touchdowns.

This marks Tulane's first bowl victory since 2002 and first winning season (7-6) since 2013. The Green Wave is now 5-7 all-time in bowl games.

An added bonus with the win, is that Tulane President, Mike Fitts pledged $100 for every point they scored in the victory to donate to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, making for a total of $4,100 towards the Cure Bowl cause.