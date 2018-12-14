What are the Odds for Saints MNF and Tulane at the Cure Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A big NFC south matchup between the Saints and Panthers highlights this weekend's action. Hank Allen and Jason Logan of Covers.com go over the trends you need to know to bet the game. The Saints have not been that great against the spread in Monday Night Football games of late. Will that change this week?

Plus Tulane takes on ULL in the Cure Bowl in Orlando. While they are a small favorite, it may not go so well for Tulane in the game. Jason tells you why.

Plus we will talk about the Pelicans as they continue to hover around the .500 mark this season and what kind of trends you should be aware of to bet the next few games.