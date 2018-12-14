VIDEO: JPSO deputy shot Sunday returns home with escort

METAIRIE, LA — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy who was shot Sunday night is now recovering from his wounds at home.

The JPSO posted a Facebook video showing Christopher “Charlie” Haislup returning home. The department says he received an escort from the JPSO, Causeway Police Department, and Covington Police Department.

The video shows Haislup’s SUV arrive at the home, followed by a line of police motorcycles and cruisers with their lights on.

Haislup was shot Sunday night while responding to a domestic disturbance call at the Wyndam Garden Hotel in the 6400 block of Veterans Boulevard in Metairie. According to the JPSO, suspect Tyronne Louis tried to run from Haislup at the scene. When the deputy chased him, the department says Louis pulled a gun and fired several shots. Haislup was hit by two of the bullets.

The suspect was able to escape. He was captured Tuesday morning at the bus station on Loyola Avenue in New Orleans. Deputies believe Louis was trying to catch a bus out of town.

CrimeStoppers offered a $10,000 reward in the case. In fact, a tip led to Louis’ arrest.

Haislup is an eleven year veteran of the JPSO. He has a wife and two children. One is two-years old and the other is eight weeks.

The department says that before he was released from the hospital, Haislup had to undergo surgery to correct damage from a gunshot to his leg. The JPSO says he will need several months to recover from the bone damage to the leg caused by the injury.