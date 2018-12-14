× UNO’s Troy Green career-high 19 points, Privateers fall short to Golden Hurricane 70-60

TULSA, Okla. – Troy Green finished with a career-high 19 points on and added three steals and the Privateers outscored the University of Tulsa (8-3) 39-29 in the second half but the Golden Hurricane defeated the University of New Orleans (4-4) 70-60 Thursday evening at the Donald W. Reynolds Center.

Green scored 16 of his 19 points in the second half and the Privateers went on a 17-2 run in the second to close the gap. Bryson Robinson added 11 points and three steals and Damion Rosser finished with nine points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals, including an #SCTop10 nominee – a dunk over two Tulsa defenders. Tulsa improved to 8-0 at home in its final home nonconference contest.

FIRST HALF

Jahmel Myers made his first career start and Jorge Rosa started for the first time since last season’s game at Oakland.

A 13-2 Tulsa run by the under-12 media put the Golden Hurricane in front 16-4. Robinson scored eight of UNO’s first 14 points, but the Privateers trailed 41-21 at the half as Tulsa shot 50.0 percent from the floor. DaQuan Jeffries led all players with 10 points and two steals. For UNO, Bryson Robinson finished the half 3-of-4 with six of his eight points coming from behind-the-arc. Rosser added four points, three rebounds and a steal.

SECOND HALF

Tulsa led by as much as 28 early in the second half but the UNO defense cooled the first half shooting of the Golden Hurricane, holding TU scoreless for over three minutes. During the span, the Privateers went on a 12-0 run and overall, 17-2 run before a Tulsa free throw with 7:42 to go. The run featured two and-ones for the front court (Scott Plaisance Jr. and Gerrale Gates).

Following the free throw, Robinson drained his third triple of the game to reach double figures and cut the UNO deficit to 11.

The Hurricane scored six unanswered to add to its cushion with 5:23 remaining.

Moments later, Green followed with four points and Rosser scored in transition to cut it to 10 with 38 ticks to go.

Article Courtesy of University of New Orleans Sports Information Department