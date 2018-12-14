× Tulane president will turn winning bowl score into cash for breast cancer research

Orland, Fl – Tulane University President Mike Fitts is making sure the on-field efforts of Tulane’s student-athletes during Saturday’s AutoNation Cure Bowl, also support the bowl’s mission to promote breast cancer awareness and research.

If the Green Wave prevail in the Dec. 15 contest against in-state rival Louisiana-Lafayette, Fitts has pledged to take the winning score, multiply it by $100 and personally donate that amount to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, the annual recipient of proceeds from the Cure Bowl.

“This is my way of honoring our wonderful athletes appearance in this most unique and special of all collegiate competitions,” Fitts said.

