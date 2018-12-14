Police looking for armed robber who targeted 92-year-old WWII vet at Slidell retirement home

SLIDELL – Police are looking for a man who robbed a 92-year-old WWII veteran at gunpoint at a Slidell retirement community.

The armed robbery occurred around 5:45 p.m. on December 13 at the Lafitte’s Landing retirement community on Gause Boulevard, according to the Slidell Police Department.

The unidentified assailant made his way into the building, knocked on the WWII vet’s door, pulled out a gun, and forced his way inside the victim’s apartment.

He stole cash, medication, and the keys to the victim’s 2006 black Chevrolet Malibu.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video at a neighboring business.

He was wearing an LSU jacket and a grey beanie cap, and is thought to still be driving the victim’s car, which has a Louisiana license plate RPY 017.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective T.J. McNulty at (985) 503-3477 or at tmcnulty@slidellpd.com.

You can also contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111, and you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

