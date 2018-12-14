× Police chase leads to fatal crash on the West Bank

WESTWEGO, LA – A passenger riding in a stolen car was killed when the vehicle crashed during a police chase this afternoon.

The fatal crash occurred just before 2:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of 4th Street in Marrero, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A Westwego Police Department deputy spotted the stolen 2015 Toyota Prius traveling along River Road in Westwego and began a pursuit.

The Prius crossed over into oncoming traffic on 4th Street and collided with a Chevrolet Silverado and then smashed into a parked Ford Fiesta before coming to a rest against a light pole, according to police.

The passenger in the Prius was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Silverado was not injured.

The driver of the Prius was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries and will be arrested and charged with possession of stolen property and aggravated flight from an officer.

No further details have been released at this time.

29.901460 -90.125662