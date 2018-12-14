Operation Full Pantry gets ready for big donation day in Houma

Posted 11:19 AM, December 14, 2018, by , Updated at 11:27AM, December 14, 2018

HOUMA, LA – For the fifth year, Operation Full Pantry is collecting food and supplies for families in need during the holiday season.

The food drive began on December 1 at businesses all across the Houma area, and the collection will culminate with an all-day event on December 15 at Town & Country Real Estate on Main Street in Houma.

Donations of all kinds of non-perishable food items, as well as school supplies, toiletries, bedding, and new car seats.

This year’s recipients will go to The Hunger Relief Project, MacDonell Children’s Services, and Louis Children’s Crisis Center.

For more information, or to make a PayPal donation, visit operationfullpantry.com.

Related stories

Operation Full Pantry Main Drop Off Point