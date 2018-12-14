No ‘Dancing with the Stars’ in Spring 2019, but Val & Nancy still celebrate the holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLYWOOD - No dancing in the Spring.

Dancing with the Stars cancels the Spring 2019 season.

Why?

Keep reading.

But first WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood heads to Hollywood where stars from last season, Val Chmerkovskiy and Nancy McKeon share the memories of their favorite Christmas.

Now, why will the ballroom floor be dark in the Spring?

The show is taking a hiatus to evaluate how the winner of the show's top trophy is actually determined.

That's the Dancing with the Stars Mirror Ball.

All this after Bobby Bones won the most recent dancing contest. That was a surprise to even Bobby Bones.