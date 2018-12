Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Every year our Christmas Elf Kenny Lopez spreads holiday cheer to those who need it most with "Kenny's 12 Days of Giving."

Today on Day 7 of "Kenny's 12 Days of Giving," Kenny surprises a teen on her birthday who's never been to the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas. While there she was treated to a one-on-one encounter and experience with a sea otter.

For more information about the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas, click HERE.