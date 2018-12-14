Curtis moves on in Country Day Tournament with 79-67 win over Northshore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video The John Curtis Patroits boys basketball team moves on in the Country Day tournament Friday evening with a 79-67 win over Northshore. Curtis' Andrew Stagni led all scores with 28 points. The Panthers were led by Devin Myers and Michael Benedict both with 19 points in the game.

John Curtis controlled the game throughout leading as much as 16 points and low as nine. Northshore got in foul trouble late in the game and forced Curtis to go to the free throw line for 1-and-1. John Curtis moves on to face the winner of Kipp vs. St. Thomas More in the next round, Saturday afternoon.