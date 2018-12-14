John Curtis controlled the game throughout leading as much as 16 points and low as nine. Northshore got in foul trouble late in the game and forced Curtis to go to the free throw line for 1-and-1. John Curtis moves on to face the winner of Kipp vs. St. Thomas More in the next round, Saturday afternoon.
Curtis moves on in Country Day Tournament with 79-67 win over Northshore
