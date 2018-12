Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A large upper level low will be moving out of Texas and into Mississippi through Friday and Saturday. This will bring quite a bit of cloud cover to the area and breezy conditions. Afternoon temperatures Friday and Saturday will stay around 60. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s.

More sun on Sunday with low 60s for highs. In general a cool dry pattern over the next few days but we are not going to see freezing temperatures anytime soon.