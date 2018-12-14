Bear attacks woman trying to retrieve her dog, drags her 80 yards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Pennsylvania Game Commission officials believe they know what may have led to a bear attack earlier this week that left a woman in critical condition.

The commission's investigation has revealed the bear that attacked Melinda Lebarron earlier this week may have had cubs with it, according to WNEP.

They believe Lebarron was attacked when she went to retrieve her dog which had run out towards the bear.

Game wardens went out with a team of tracking dogs and looked for the bear that attacked Lebarron, dragging her over 80 yards outside her home in Muncy Creek Township.

Since the attack, the Game Commission has set two live traps near Lebarron's home.

Officers went door to door on Friday to let neighbors know about the attack. They also gave neighbors tips on how to deter bears from coming on their property.

According to the game commission, while black bear attacks are rare, most injuries from bears happen because people are feeding them or accidentally scare a bear in close quarters.

Game commission officials said they have no reason to believe the bear will attack again. If trapped they plan to euthanize the animal.

Melinda Lebarron is still listed in critical condition.