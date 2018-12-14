× Barrios named Senior CLASS Award Candidate

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – Nicholls State University senior guard Cassidy Barrios has been selected as one of 30 candidates for the 2018-19 Senior Class Award®, the organization announced Friday.

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School ®, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities. To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character, and competition.

The list will be narrowed to 10 finalists in February, and those names will be placed on the official ballot. Ballots will be distributed through a nationwide voting system to media, coaches, and fans, who will select the candidate who best exemplifies excellence in the four areas.

A native of Raceland, Louisiana, Barrios has continued where she left off from last season as she is averaging a double-double with 20.7 points and 11.0 rebounds – both ranking in the top 25 of the NCAA. In leading Nicholls to its first Southland Conference Tournament championship last year, Barrios was named the league’s player of the year, tournament MVP, and student-athlete of the year.

In the classroom, the Vandebilt Catholic graduate entered her senior campaign with a 3.667 GPA as a business major. She led the Southland’s All-Academic team in 2018 by taking the conference’s top honor.

Barrios has volunteered her time at local schools for events such as the Bayou Black Community Center Career Day and South Thibodaux Elementary Girls Basketball League, and she has tutored at West Thibodaux Middle School for the last three years prior to the start of basketball season. She has also assisted with people who require special needs, volunteering at the Lafourche ARC field day, Start Corporation Holiday Meet and Greet, and with the Special Olympics.

Article Courtesy of Nicholls State Sports Information Department