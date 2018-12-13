Would you eat it? Cranberry Christmas Cake!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

A cranberry treat Tamica would love! Too bad she's not here today! Test Kitchen Taylor is making a Cranberry Christmas Cake!

Cranberry Christmas Cake

3 eggs

2 cups sugar

3/4 cup butter softened

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups all-purpose flour

12 oz fresh cranberries

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

With a mixer, beat the eggs with the sugar until slightly thickened and light in color, about 5-7 minutes. The mixture should almost double in size.

Add the butter and vanilla; mix two more minutes.

Stir in the flour until just combined. Add the cranberries and stir to mix throughout.

Spread in a buttered 9x13 pan. Bake for 40-50 minutes, or until very lightly browned and a toothpick inserted near the center of the cake comes out clean.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!