The 2018 New Orleans Bowl teams get into the Mardi Gras spirit

METAIRIE, La. -- It's beginning to look a lot like Mardi Gras as football players from Middle Tennessee State University and Appalachian State University help to sort thousands of beads.

This is all a part of the "Chevron Day of Service."

Both teams worked alongside the Arc of Greater New Orleans to help recycle used throws for carnival season.

Middle Tennessee and Appalachian state are in town for the 18th annual R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.

The game is set to kick off at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The Arc of Greater New Orleans have assisted several thousand area citizens since 1953, when it was established by parents of children with intellectual disabilities and delays, such as Down syndrome and autism.

Currently serving almost 600 individuals and families in Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard and St. Tammany parishes, ArcGNO's mission is to empower individuals living with disabilities so that they can reside in the community with a maximum level of independence and mobility.

