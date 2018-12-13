St. Tammany police find 8.6 pounds of heroin during traffic stop

MANDEVILLE – A routine traffic stop turned up more than eight and a half pounds of heroin inside a vehicle traveling through St. Tammany Parish.

On December 12, officers with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Highway Enforcement Unit stopped a vehicle driven by 39-year-old Gabriela Gonzalez of Houston after observing Gonzalez following too close to another vehicle.

Gonzalez and her passenger, 42-year-old Elizabeth Alvarez, also a Houston resident, gave differing accounts of where they were headed, according to the STPSO.

A search of the vehicle turned up a container holding 8.6 pounds of black tar heroin.

Both women were arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin.