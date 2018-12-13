Sexual harassment legislation passes Senate, heads to House

The Senate passed legislation Thursday to reform how sexual harassment is handled on Capitol Hill.

The bill, long stalled by talks and disagreements between the House and Senate, overhauls the law that dictates how sexual harassment claims overseen.

The House is expected to follow in short order, which would clear the bill for the president’s signature.

The bill would streamline the complaint-filing process by eliminating the arduous process that included a 30-day counseling period, a 30-day mediation period and a 30-day “cooling off period” a staffer had to previously go through before they could even officially make a complaint.

According to the text of the bill, settlements would also be handled in a new electronic system and make the names of any personally liable members public.