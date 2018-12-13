Robin Barnes performs ‘Silent Night’ on the Twist Stage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Robin Barnes' Christmas Eve concert is becoming a holiday tradition.

For the third year, FIYABIRD: A Soulful Christmas with Robin Barnes & Friends will take place December 24th at Three Keys

at Ace Hotel New Orleans.

Robin will perform the holiday classics and her original Christmas single "Celebrate Around the World."

The special guests are some of the big names of local music, including Bruce "Sunpie" Barnes, Denisia, Alvin Ford, Jr., Erion Williams, Paul Robertson, Julian Gosin, Derrick Freeman Page, Robino Barnes, Papa Barnes and more.