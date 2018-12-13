× Rain moves in for a soggy Thursday

Moderate rain is moving across the area Thursday morning and that will continue through most of the afternoon. Locally heavy downpours will also be possible and we are seeing heavier pockets of rain on radar as indicated by the orange and red colors.

Be careful driving in these conditions with wet streets and also lower visibility due to the rain. This first wave of rain will be followed by another one still to the west. On the wider view you can see more intense storms well down to the south over the Gulf. Most of the instability today will stay offshore keeping the risk of severe weather offshore as well. However the wind profiles in the atmosphere are such that if a storm gets strong enough it could produce damaging gusts or possibly a tornado. Best chance for that would be along the coast but even that seems unlikely.

The other feature worth noting is the main upper level system over the Texas panhandle. While there is not a lot of cold air overall behind this system like the last one, the upper low is a very cold core system. This is going to swing farther south than most do and move near the area on Friday.

That will produce continual clouds through the day and also create light showers or drizzle off and on through Friday as well.