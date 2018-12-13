New Orleans Bowl with a twist: Coaching change makes for different trip to New Orleans for App State

The coaching carousel is spinning at Appalachian State, and the team’s starting quarterback says it is the players’ job to make sure it doesn’t affect their play in Saturday night’s R and L Carriers New Orleans Bowl game against Middle Tennessee State.

At media day, quarterback Zac Thomas talked about what has been a strange December. Head coach Scott Satterfield resigned to take the same position at Louisville. Then, interim coach Mark Ivey, who applied for the job was informed he wasn’t getting it.

The school then hired North Carolina State offensive coordinator Eli Drinkwitz.

Thomas spoke to media, and then the Mountaineers headed to the floor of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to take their team photo.

App State has won three consecutive Sun Belt titles, and won three consecutive bowl games.

Middle Tennessee is playing it its fourth consecutive bowl game, and fifth in six seasons.