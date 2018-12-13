× KFC unveils fried chicken scented fire log for the holidays

KFC just came out with something that you never knew you needed but now you suddenly must have: a fried chicken scented log for your fireplace.

And who wouldn’t want one given this description from their website:

“Imbued with the unmistakable, mouth-watering aroma of Colonel Sanders’ secret recipe, the KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog finally puts to rest the age-old dilemma, “How can I make this fire a hundred bajillion times better?” This one-of-a-kind firelog from Enviro-Log, a leading manufacturer of firelogs made of 100 percent recycled materials, is the result of countless hours of research and development, all done over the last couple of months since we had this idea. Pick up a firelog today, and you’ll be wondering how you were ever able to enjoy a fire that didn’t smell like fried chicken.”

If that delectible aroma is what’s missing from your holiday gatherings, you’ll have to act fast the log sells for $18.99 and supplies are limited.