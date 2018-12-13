Kenny’s 12 Days Of Giving Day 6: The gift of colorful art and meditation for woman who lost her dad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Every year our Christmas Elf Kenny Lopez spreads holiday cheer to those who need it most with "Kenny's 12 Days of Giving."

On Day Six of "Kenny's 12 Days of Giving," Kenny teams up with his good friends artist Terrance Osborne and Meditation guide Stephanie Osborne of Meditate New Orleans to surprise a woman who lost her father this past year.

For more information about Terrance Osborne, click HERE.

For more information about Meditate New Orleans with Stephanie Osborne, click HERE.