Carnival Triumph helps stranded sailboat on the way back to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - The Carnival Triumph cruise ship provided some much needed assistance to a much smaller boat on its way back to New Orleans.

The ship responded to a distress call from a sailboat that was in need of engine oil on December 12.

Captain Isidoro Renda diverted the Triumph from its route back to New Orleans after a five day cruise to the Western Caribbean to deliver the oil, according to Carnival.

The captain of the sailboat shouted “Thank you Carnival!” as the oil was delivered, amid cheers from the cruise ship’s guests.