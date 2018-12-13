× Alleged Russian spy Maria Butina admits to engaging in conspiracy against US

Alleged Russian spy Maria Butina admitted in federal court Thursday morning to engaging in a conspiracy against the United States.

Butina, 30, was accused of working to infiltrate Republican political circles through groups such as the National Rifle Association to bolster Russian interests.

Butina said she acted “under direction of” a Russian official whom CNN has identified as Alexander Torshin. “Butina sought to establish unofficial lines of communication with Americans having power and influence over US politics,” the prosecutor said in court.

This story is breaking and will be updated.