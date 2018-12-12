With multiple similarities, could these crimes be connected?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is looking into two robberies with multiple similarities. At this point, police are not connecting the cases, but see what you think. The crimes are the latest ones to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The first robbery happened on December 6 at about 6:00 in the morning at the Laundromat Zone. The second happened four days later at about 6:00 in the evening at the Metro PCS store in the area.

In both cases, the robber was wearing a zip-up mask and carried a silver revolver. Also, both crimes happened in the 8800 block of South Claiborne. In fact, the businesses are next door to one another.

In the laundromat case, the robber targeted three customers at the business. In the Metro PCS case, he stole the cash from the business' register. Nobody was hurt in either attack.

The NOPD released surveillance video of both crimes. To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the video, click on the video button at the top of this page.

If you can help solve either case, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

So far, more than 389 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.