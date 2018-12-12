× School Bus catches fire under the St. Bernard Ave. overpass of I-10

NEW ORLEANS, La.– The New Orleans Fire Department responded a school bus fire around 6:30 Wednesday morning on St. Bernard Avenue, under the Interstate 10 overpass.

First responders from the NOPD and NOFD said that flames could be seen leaping as high as the overpass when they first arrived on the scene.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time and no word on what started the fire.

The entire engine compartment and front of the bust were destroyed in the blaze.

WGNO will have more on this developing story as it becomes available.