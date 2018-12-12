× Saints’ Mr. Everything earns weekly honor

New Orleans — Taysom Hill can be found nearly everywhere on the football field for the Saints, and while he’s listed as a quarterback, he was honored for his play on special teams this past week. Hill was recognized as the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in their win over the Buccaneers– in particular– his blocked punt in the third quarter. It was Hill’s first blocked punt and first player of the week honor of his two year NFL career.

At that point in the game, the Saints were trailing the Bucs by 11, but that blocked punt sparked the Saints’ comeback and a 25-point swing that led to their 28-14 victory. That win secured the Saints their second-straight NFC South title.

Hill becomes the first quarterback to win this special teams weekly honor since Doug Flutie in 2005 (via NFL Communications department).

Aside from his work on special teams, the BYU product has been used in multiple roles in the Saints offense. In 13 games this season, Hill has completed 3 of 6 passes for 64 yards and has also rushed for 168 yards on 33 carries and a touchdown.