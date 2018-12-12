× Report: Brandon Marshall released by the Saints

(WGNO)- He only last for about a month, Brandon Marshall has been released by the team, according to ESPN.

According to Pro Football Talk, The Saints claimed tight end Erik Swoope from the Indianapolis Colts. In order to add Swoope to the roster, the Saints released Marshall. Swoope was waived by Indianapolis on Tuesday , he missed the 2017 season with knee injury and only played in seven games with the Colts this season. He has only played in 24 games for 384 yards on 23 receptions and four touchdowns.

Marshall signed with the Saints after Dez Bryant was injured back on November 9th when he tore his achilles tendon. Marshall has been on the inactive list the last four games .

Saints travel to Carolina Monday Night for a NFC South Showdown against the Panthers.