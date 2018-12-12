× Rainy Thursday on the way

Another storm system working across the country will bring rain for most of the area on Thursday. Locally heavy rain will be possible with this system as it moves through. The core of this system will actually be even farther south than the one this past weekend, although similar limitations in instability will mean not a lot of thunderstorm activity.

The Futurecast shows that rain moving through the area late morning through the afternoon as a low pressure and trough move across the deep south. Normally that would lead to the chance for severe weather. While not totally out of the question, the limiting factor will instability. Most of the warmer and more unstable air will stay offshore. Areas south of I-10 though could see a few storms that reach severe levels if that air mass were to move inland. Strong wind gusts and an isolated tornado would be possible. The biggest issue with this system will be the heavy rain. Look for moderate to heavy rain starting Thursday morning in the western part of the area and moving east through the afternoon and evening.

Rainfall amounts of 2 inches will be possible.

Since this is more of a pacific system we don’t have the frigid temperatures behind it. Look for lows in the low 60s over the weekend and lows in the 40s instead of freezing temperatures like the past few days.

