Police arrest underage trio accused of stealing multiple guns from vehicles in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE – Three teens have been arrested for stealing multiple handguns from unlocked vehicles in the Madisonville area last month.

The underage thieves targeted the Kathman Acres, Village at Bocage, Twin Pines and Fairfield Oaks subdivisions during the month of November, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The three teens, all of whom are under the age of 16, were arrested on December 6 and booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center.

Two of the arrested teens each face five counts of simple burglary, two counts of theft of a firearm, two counts of possession of firearms with obliterated serial numbers and a first offense charge of illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

The third faces four counts of simple burglary and two counts of theft of a firearm.

A fourth teen has been charged with illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile in connection to this case and was released to the custody of a parent, according to the STPSO.

Deputies recovered five handguns, multiple ammunition clips, a collapsible baton, a pair of brass knuckles, mace, a camera, a tablet, a laptop, and several other items that had been stolen from the unlocked vehicles.