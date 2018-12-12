× NOPD: Robber attempts to pull woman from vehicle on Lakeshore Drive

NEW ORLEANS – A man tried to yank a 19-year-old woman from her vehicle on the Lakefront last night before robbing her.

The woman was sitting in her vehicle when the unidentified robber attempted to pull her from the vehicle, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The robber then demanded cash from the woman, and she complied.

He then hopped into a black four-door vehicle and fled eastbound, according to the NOPD.