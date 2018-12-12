NOLA Flavor: Melba`s Famous Poboys – Egg Nog

Melba's Famous Poboys

  • Address:
    • 1525 Elysian Fields Ave.,
    • New Orleans, LA 70117
  • Phone Number:
    • (504) 267-7765
  • Hours:
    • Open 24/7
  • Menu

Click here for more information about Melba's Famous Poboys.

**********

Joy's Egg Nog Recipe

Ingredients:

  • Whole Milk -½ gallon
  • 8 Eggs – Separate yolks and blend/whip each separately.
  • Sugar – 1 cup
  • Vanilla – 1 Table spoon
  • Nutmeg – 1 teaspoon
  • Cinnamon – 1 teaspoon
  • Corn Starch – ¼ teaspoon for your Egg whites
  • Rum – 4 oz.

Instructions:

  • Prepare all your measurements and portions in advance so that you can continuously stir the pot of milk later.
  • Beat your egg whites into a meringue.  Add a pinch of corn starch to stiffen it up.  Set aside.
  • Beat your egg yolks as well.
  • Pour 1/2 gallon of milk into a pot and place on low heat.  Stir up to the boiling point, but do not let the milk boil.  Turn off the fire if this happens.
  • Once the milk is heated, start pouring in the rest of the ingredients in slowly so that they will dissolve.
  • First add 1 cup of Sugar, keep stirring.
  • Next slowly add your egg yolks, keep stirring.
  • Now add your teaspoon of cinnamon, keep stirring making sure its dissolving into your milk.
  • Add one teaspoon of nutmeg, keep stirring.
  • Add 4 ounces of Rum. (This step is optional, feel free to leave the Rum out.)
  • Slowly fold your meringue into your egg nog.
  • Mix by hand as you stir, blending it into the egg nog - by leaving enough foam so that it has that Starbucks latte appearance.

Don't forget, Melba's Famous Poboys will have Egg Nog daiquiris til the end of the year.