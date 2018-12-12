NOLA Flavor: Melba`s Famous Poboys – Egg Nog

- Address:
- 1525 Elysian Fields Ave.,
- New Orleans, LA 70117
- Phone Number:
- (504) 267-7765
- Hours:
- Open 24/7
- Menu
Joy's Egg Nog Recipe
Ingredients:
- Whole Milk -½ gallon
- 8 Eggs – Separate yolks and blend/whip each separately.
- Sugar – 1 cup
- Vanilla – 1 Table spoon
- Nutmeg – 1 teaspoon
- Cinnamon – 1 teaspoon
- Corn Starch – ¼ teaspoon for your Egg whites
- Rum – 4 oz.
Instructions:
- Prepare all your measurements and portions in advance so that you can continuously stir the pot of milk later.
- Beat your egg whites into a meringue. Add a pinch of corn starch to stiffen it up. Set aside.
- Beat your egg yolks as well.
- Pour 1/2 gallon of milk into a pot and place on low heat. Stir up to the boiling point, but do not let the milk boil. Turn off the fire if this happens.
- Once the milk is heated, start pouring in the rest of the ingredients in slowly so that they will dissolve.
- First add 1 cup of Sugar, keep stirring.
- Next slowly add your egg yolks, keep stirring.
- Now add your teaspoon of cinnamon, keep stirring making sure its dissolving into your milk.
- Add one teaspoon of nutmeg, keep stirring.
- Add 4 ounces of Rum. (This step is optional, feel free to leave the Rum out.)
- Slowly fold your meringue into your egg nog.
- Mix by hand as you stir, blending it into the egg nog - by leaving enough foam so that it has that Starbucks latte appearance.
Don't forget, Melba's Famous Poboys will have Egg Nog daiquiris til the end of the year.