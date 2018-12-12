× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Egg Nog!

Eggnog is a love-it-or-hate it holiday tradition – and for those who love it, we hate to be the bearer of bad news, but even the “light” versions of eggnog can squeeze nearly 300 calories and 40 grams of sugar into a single 8-ounce cup. Crazy-high stats, packing in TWO DAYS of added sugar, and of course regular eggnog stats are even higher.

But we’ve got good news for eggnog fans, there are actually lower-sugar, better-for-you options on shelves that taste pretty decent – plus Molly has an easy tip to make light eggnog a little bit thicker & richer, in today’s Get the Skinny with Molly on all things eggnog!

Nutrition Facts listed are for a half-cup serving, standard for eggnog nutrition facts

LOVE IT!

Tip for richer, thicker eggnog: Add a scoop of unflavored collagen peptides or vanilla protein powder (whey or plant based), whisk or blend with immersion blender.

Almond Milk: Califia Farms Holiday Nog | 50 calories – 0 sat fat – 9 grams carb – 8 grams sugar

Dairy Free, Soy Free, Vegan.

Ingredients include almond milk, cane sugar, fruit & vegetable juice for color, ginger, sea salt, sunflower lecithin, locust bean gum, gellan gum, nutmeg

75% fewer calories than classic egg nog.

Pecan Milk: MALK Pecan Milk Nog | 73 calories – 0.5 gram sat fat – 5.5 grams carb – 3.5 grams sugar

Dairy Free, Soy Free, Vegan.

Ingredients include water, organic pecans, organic maple syrup, organic vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg

LIKE IT!

Coconut Milk: So Delicious Coconut Nog | 90 calories – 2 grams sat fat – 15 grams carb – 15 grams sugar

Dairy Free, Soy Free, Vegan.

Ingredients include organic coconut milk, organic coconut cream, cane sugar, guar gum, sea salt, nutmeg, xanthan gum, annatto for color

Nearly 60% fewer calories than regular egg nog

Taste-wise is a “love it’ with a thicker consistency than the other “love it” options

Whole Foods 365 Vegan Holiday Almond Nog | 60 calories – 0 sat fat – 10 grams carb – 9 gram sugar

Dairy free, Soy Free, Vegan

Almond milk, sugar, xanthan gum, nutmeg, ginger…

Silk Nog | 80 calories – 0 sat fat – 13 grams carb – 11 grams sugar

Dairy Free, Vegan.

Ingredients include soymilk, cane sugar, sea salt, carrageenan, turmeric & annatto (for color)

Noticeably lighter & thinner than traditional egg nog; color is more yellow than classic egg nog

HATE IT!

Classic Eggnog + Organic Eggnog | 180-210 calories – 5-6 grams sat fat – 25 grams carbs – 17-24 grams sugar

Two day’s worth of sugar in a single cup

of sugar in a single cup ~400 calories per cup

per cup Standard ingredients include milk, cream, sugar (as sugar, HFCS, and/or corn syrup) and egg yolks, with nutmeg & annatto/turmeric for color

Reduced Fat, Lowfat, or “Light” Eggnog | 140 cals – 1.5 grams sat fat –18-24 grams sugar

Reduced fat milk or fat free milk is first ingredient, but also includes high fructose corn syrup or sugar.

Typically only 25% fewer calories than classic eggnog with same high sugar content of t wo day’s worth of sugar in a single cup!

###

Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune! And you can follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD