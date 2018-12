Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Every year our Christmas Elf Kenny Lopez spreads holiday cheer to those who need it most with "Kenny's 12 Days Of Giving."

On Day Five of "Kenny's 12 Days of Giving," Kenny teamed up with the generous folks at Walmart on Tchoupitoulas Street to pickup towers from their new "Pickup Tower." The toys are being given to the Marshall Family, who recently were forced out of their home due to black mold.

