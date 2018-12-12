× Get the Skinny in the Kitchen | Accidental Pecan Sandies by Ben McLauchlin of Swerve

Accidental Pecan Sandies

Makes 20 servings

Ingredients:

1 ½ cup almond flour

1/8 teaspoon sea salt

1/8 teaspoon baking soda

1/3 stick salted butter (room temperature); or 4 tablespoons coconut oil

½ cup Granular Swerve

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

½ cup chopped pecans (optional to toast the pecans first)

¼ cup Swerve Confectioners

Instructions:

In a food processor, combine almond flour, salt, and baking soda. Pulse in butter, Swerve Granular, and vanilla. Mix in pecans by hand. Use measuring tablespoon or just eyeball the cookie dough, to make a heaping tablespoon serving.

Use your hands to form cookies into balls, pressing very firmly and place on parchment lined flat cookie sheet (cookie sheet needs to fit in your fridge).

Place in refrigerator for 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Remove cold cookies from refrigerator, and bake for 14-16 minutes. Cookie are ready when they lose some of their ball shape and begin to brown lightly on top. Remove from oven and allow to cool for 20 minutes.

Place Swerve Confectioners in bowl, and dip cookies into Swerve Confectioners. Serve and enjoy!

Per serving: 90 calories, 8 grams fat, 2 grams saturated fat, 20 mg sodium, 8 grams total carbohydrate (1 gram net carb), 2 grams fiber, 1 gram sugar, 2 grams protein.

###

Giveaway: https://www.rafflecopter.com/rafl/display/70632c7934/

