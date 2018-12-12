eBay removes Mark Jackson trading cards because of Menendez Brothers

WGNO — eBay has started removing basketball cards on the auction site that feature The Menendez Brothers courtside at a New York Knicks game.

Lyle and Erik Menendez were found guilty of murdering their parents in their Beverly Hills Mansion, in one of the most high-profile cases of the 90’s.

After murdering their mother and father, the two spent almost one million dollars of their parents’ insurance money; taking expensive vacations, buying luxury cars, Rolex watches, and thanks to a Reddit user, we now know that the brothers enjoyed watching the New York Knicks.

The Mark Jackson card was taken in Madison Square Garden during the 1989 – 1990 season. Based on the response online, it is a pretty inexpensive and common card.

eBay is telling sellers it is against the website’s policy to sell an item affiliated with murders or serial killers. However, Aaron Hernandez cards are still available on the site.

