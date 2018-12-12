Amanda Shaw’s Cajun Christmas Special on WGNO and NOLA38

We’re excited to present Amanda Shaw’s Cajun Christmas Special 2018!

Here's the schedule for the special airing exclusively on WGNO and NOLA38:

Saturday 12/22 7:30 PM NOLA38

Sunday 12/23 4:30 PM WGNO

Tuesday 12/25 Christmas Morning 11:00 AM WGNO

Tuesday 12/25 Christmas Night 11:00 PM NOLA38

Special appearances by TPot, Rockin' Dopsie, Flow Tribe and The Vettes.

Plus Chef Tory McPhail of Commander's Palace makes his Eggnog and Sweet Potato Soufflés.

Here's the recipe courtesy of Chef Tory McPhail:

Eggnog & Sweet Potato Soufflés

Yields 10 small sides

1 lb Sweet Potatoes

2c Skim Milk

6 Eggs, Separated

½ cup Light Brown Sugar

1t Cinnamon

½ t Salt

¼ t Allspice

¼t Cayenne

4 oz. Bourbon

8 oz. Day Old French Bread, diced to Medium cubes.

Method:

Preheat a small oven to 350* F & roast the sweet potatoes for 45-60 minutes depending on their size.

While roasting, gather the rest of the ingredients and set to the side. After cooking, cool the sweet potatoes for 20 minutes or until cool enough to handle and peel them free from their skins and place in a medium bowl. To the bowl, add in the milk, egg yolks, brown sugar, cinnamon, salt, allspice, cayenne and bourbon. Using an immersion stick, blender or whisk, mix the eggnog custard together until the sweet potatoes are pureed smooth and the custard has a rich & creamy texture. Fold in the bread and mix together using a rubber spatula until the custard has coated all of the dices bread. You can refrigerate the bread pudding up to a day ahead of time to make sure the custard is fully absorbed.

Pre butter 10 small 4 oz ramekins and place them on a cookie sheet. 30 minutes before your ready to serve pre heat an oven to 300* and set up a kitchen aid mixers with a whisk attachment. Add the egg whites to the bowl and whisk on high for 60 seconds or until eggs form a stiff peak. Fold the meringue into the sweet potato & eggnog bread pudding to lighten and fluff up the texture. Spoon the mixture into the buttered ramekins and mound up the tops so the product is about an inch over the rim. Bake the little Soufflés for 20 minutes. After baking, remove the Souffles immediately and dust on some spicy Cajun powdered sugar for an added garnish along with some cinnamon sticks and toasted cloves.