Teen who attempted to rob delivery driver of $4 held on $75k bond

THIBODAUX – A teen who attempted to rob a delivery driver of $4 with a modified BB gun has been jailed on a $75,000 bond.

Eighteen-year-old Malik Smith called in a delivery order around 9:15 on December 5 from a local restaurant, according to the Thibodaux Police Department.

Smith left instructions to deliver the food order to a home on Himalaya Avenue and asked the delivery driver to call him when the food was delivered.

The driver placed the phone call when he arrived at the residence and realized it was unoccupied and appeared to be for sale, according to the TPD.

Smith approached the driver, pulled out a handgun, and demanded money.

The driver told Smith he only had $4 on him, at which point Smith ran away, leaving the food and the cash behind, according to the TPD.

Detectives traced the phone number Smith used to place the call for delivery, and tracked Smith down at his home.

Smith arrived home to find the detectives waiting for him, and he was promptly arrested.

At the time of the arrest, Smith was carrying a BB gun that had been altered to look like a Glock handgun, according to the TPD.

It is believed he used that altered BB gun in the robbery.

Smith has been charged with felony attempted armed robbery and is still being held on a $75,000 bond.