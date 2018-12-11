× Teen carrying pot, handgun, arrested on Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS – Officers on foot patrol in the French Quarter arrested a 16-year-old carrying marijuana and a gun.

The officers encountered the teen near the intersection of Bourbon and St. Louis Streets around 9:30 p.m. on December 10, according to the NOPD.

The officers searched the teen and found a handgun and marijuana.

He was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center for illegal possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, and a curfew violation.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080.

29.957033 -90.067075