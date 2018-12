METAIRIE- The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department has arrested Tyronne Lewis, the man that they say shot Deputy Charlie Haislup during a domestic violence call at a hotel on Veterans Boulevard on Sunday Night.

Sources close to the case say that Lewis was arrested in Orleans Parish on Tuesday morning.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto will hold a news conference at 10:00 a.m. to provide additional information on the arrest as well as an update on Deputy Haislup’s condition.