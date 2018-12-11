Suspect in JPSO deputy shooting captured at New Orleans bus stop after tip

NEW ORLEANS – After spending almost two days on the lam, officers finally caught up the the suspect accused of shooting a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy at a bus stop in New Orleans.

A U.S. Marshals task force, working in conjunction with the JPSO, captured 38-year-old Tyronne Louis at a bus stop in New Orleans on the morning of December 11.

Louis is accused of shooting 34-year-old deputy Christopher “Charlie” Haislup was twice around 10:30 p.m. on December 9 in the 6400 block of Veterans Boulevard in Metairie.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto said a “small army” of officers searched tirelessly for Louis, but the breakthrough in the case came in the form of a Crimestoppers tip.

“We were able to locate him mainly through a Crimestoppers tip,” Lopinto said. “Crimestoppers was contacted in reference to the suspect possibly boarding a bus at the bus station in New Orleans.”

The task force was able to conduct a tactical exercise at the bus stop before Louis arrived, and when he was spotted, the officers swept in and arrested him without further incident.

Louis is facing charges of attempted first degree murder, obstruction of justice, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and an earlier domestic battery and aggravated assault charge, Lopinto said.

Haislup was responding to reports of a domestic disturbance at the Wyndham Garden Hotel on Veterans when the shooting occurred.

Haislup had brought Louis outside and was conducting an initial round of questioning when Louis pulled out a handgun and opened fire, Lopinto said.

Haislup is listed in stable condition at University Medical Center and is expected to undergo at least one surgery on his leg in the coming days.

Haislup is an 11-year veteran of the force and has two children, a 2-year-old son and an 8-week-old daughter.