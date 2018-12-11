× JPSO: 18-year-old shot in forearm after driving stolen car at officer

METAIRIE – A Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy opened fire into a stolen vehicle as it sped toward him last night, striking the driver in the forearm.

Traffic cameras alerted police that a vehicle reported stolen had crossed the Huey P. Long Bridge on the evening of December 10, according to Sheriff Joe Lopinto.

Officers located the vehicle parked outside a Family Dollar in Bridge City.

Two men came out of the store and approached the vehicle.

The officer ordered the men to step away from the vehicle, and one did, but the driver, 18-year-old Samuel Taylor, hopped behind the wheel, backed toward the officer, and then accelerated toward him, Lopinto said.

“Our officer fired three shots into the window of that vehicle,” Lopinto said. “The person was able to make an escape, and was not located until several hours later. He showed up at a hospital in New Orleans East…with a single gunshot wound to the left forearm.”

Taylor told the hospital staff that he had been shot on New Orleans East, but officers were able to locate the stolen vehicle in the hospital’s parking lot and positively identified him as the driver, Lopinto said.

Taylor will be charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle against a police officer, resisting an officer by flight, and illegal possession of stolen property once he is released from the hospital.

He had an outstanding warrant from Orleans Parish for simple burglary from November 2018, and he had also escaped from the Boys Village Halfway House in Lake Charles in June, Lopinto said.