Gordon signs with Nicholls State

SENATOBIA, Miss. – Head coach Austin Claunch announced Tuesday that Jitaurious Gordon, a Northwest Mississippi Community College transfer, has signed a national letter of intent to continue his men’s basketball career at Nicholls State University.

“Since the very first time I’ve watched Jitaurious – he just plays with such a chip on his shoulder and such an edge to his game – he just reminds me of a Nicholls player,” Claunch said. “He’s tough and gritty and makes a lot of winning plays. He’s got a lot of skill. I love the way he plays the game, but more than anything I just love the type of person he is. He’s going to be a huge addition to this program both on and off the court.”

An All-MACJC Second Team performer as a freshman, Gordon currently fronts the Rangers with 18.4 points per game and 28 steals. The Tunica, Mississippi, product has scored in double figures in all but one game and contributed at least 20 in three contests.

Gordon was a key piece in Northwest’s MACJC North Division championship run last season, averaging 14.3 points per game as the Rangers put together a 22-4 season. The 6-1, 200-pound guard earned an invite to JUCO Report’s Top 100 event in Atlanta over the summer, an invitation-only showcase open to all rising junior college freshmen and sophomores.

Gordon prepped at Horn Lake High School, averaging a team-best 26.2 points per game. His career was highlighted by a 50-point outburst against Lake Cormorant his junior season. Gordon led the region in scoring his junior and senior seasons, landing him two 1-6A All-Region selections.

Article Courtesy of Nicholls State Sports Information Department