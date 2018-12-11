× Curtis Head Coach JT Curtis named Friday Night Football Coach of the Year

WGNO- John Curtis Christian School Head Coach and Co-Host of WGNO’s Friday Night Football JT Curtis was selected as this year’s Coach of the Year announced Tuesday afternoon. JT led his undefeated John Curtis Patriots to a perfect 13-0 season capped off with a 49-7 win over Catholic of Baton Rouge Saturday afternoon inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for the Division One state title game. This is the school’s 27th state championship in Coach Curtis’ 50 years of coaching. He currently has 582 wins, that leads the state of Louisiana, he is second in the country for most wins by a head coach. He was inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 2010, the National High School Hall of Fame in 2015 and was inducted into the Allstate Sugar Bowl Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame in 2017.